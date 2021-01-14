15th Wing Leadership conclude their tour of the 647th Security Forces kennel with a photo with Airmen and Sailors from the 647th Security Forces Squadron after a K-9 obedience and bite demonstration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2021. The demonstration highlighted the military working dogs’ capabilities and the importance of dog handlers and dogs to base security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 23:16
|Photo ID:
|6504775
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-GM429-0260
|Resolution:
|4538x3025
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT