The Apocalypse Battalion soared through the skies, moving ground forces by conducting a company-level Air Assault! As they came in for their landing, the force from the rotors pushed down on the troops. Our Iron Eagles picked up Soldiers from 4-6IN at Bulldog Field and landed multiple Blackhawks in brownout conditions. Apocalypse is always ready!
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6504749
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-XJ882-912
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AD CAB B/3-501ST Company Air Assault [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1AD CAB B/3-501ST Company Air Assault
