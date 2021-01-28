1AD CAB B/3-501ST Company Air Assault

The Apocalypse Battalion soared through the skies, moving ground forces by conducting a company-level Air Assault! As they came in for their landing, the force from the rotors pushed down on the troops. Our Iron Eagles picked up Soldiers from 4-6IN at Bulldog Field and landed multiple Blackhawks in brownout conditions. Apocalypse is always ready!

Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US