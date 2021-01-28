Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CAB B/3-501ST Company Air Assault [Image 1 of 4]

    1AD CAB B/3-501ST Company Air Assault

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Apocalypse Battalion soared through the skies, moving ground forces by conducting a company-level Air Assault! As they came in for their landing, the force from the rotors pushed down on the troops. Our Iron Eagles picked up Soldiers from 4-6IN at Bulldog Field and landed multiple Blackhawks in brownout conditions. Apocalypse is always ready!

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 22:07
    This work, 1AD CAB B/3-501ST Company Air Assault [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

