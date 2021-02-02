NSTCP, Det. Guam, Officer In Charge Promotes to Commander

SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 2, 2021) Sofia Rivera, daughter, places a combination cover on her father, Cmdr. Christian Rivera, the officer in charge of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Det. Guam, from Grand Prairie, Texax, as he promotes to commander during a promotion ceremony at Konetzni Hall. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
