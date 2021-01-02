Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade [Image 2 of 5]

    Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Feb. 2, 2021) - Chief Warrant Officer Andrew De La O, from San Antonio, Texas, is pinned by his wife, Valerie, during a promotion ceremony held at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 20:44
    Photo ID: 6504723
    VIRIN: 210201-N-OH628-1010
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade
    Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade
    NSTCP, Det. Guam, Officer In Charge Promotes to Commander
    NSTCP, Det. Guam, Officer In Charge Promotes to Commander
    NSTCP, Det. Guam, Officer In Charge Promotes to Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    chief warrant officer
    submarine
    CSS-15
    Commander submarine squadron 15
    forged by the sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT