NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Feb. 2, 2021) - Chief Warrant Officer Andrew De La O, from San Antonio, Texas, is pinned by his wife, Valerie, during a promotion ceremony held at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6504723
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-OH628-1010
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
