Chief Warrant Officer Advances Paygrade

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Feb. 2, 2021) - Chief Warrant Officer Andrew De La O, from San Antonio, Texas, is pinned by his wife, Valerie, during a promotion ceremony held at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

