    NSTCP, Det. Guam, Officer In Charge Promotes to Commander [Image 3 of 5]

    NSTCP, Det. Guam, Officer In Charge Promotes to Commander

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 2, 2021) Sofia Rivera, daughter of Lt. Cmdr. Christian Rivera, the officer in charge of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Det. Guam, from Grand Prairie, Texas, raises her hand during a promotion ceremony for Rivera at Konetzni Hall. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

