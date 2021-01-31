Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment

U.S. Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard who deployed to Washington, D.C. receive a second test for COVID-19, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021.The tests were administered by members of the Hawaii National Guards Task Force Medical. The 193 Solders returned to Honolulu on four separate flights all were tested upon arrival. There where seven positive tests, all the deployed service members are serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their home of record. (U.S. Air National Guard photo / video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson.

