    Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard who deployed to Washington, D.C. receive a second test for COVID-19, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021.The tests were administered by members of the Hawaii National Guards Task Force Medical. The 193 Solders returned to Honolulu on four separate flights all were tested upon arrival. There where seven positive tests, all the deployed service members are serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine at their home of record. (U.S. Air National Guard photo / video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson.

    This work, Hawaii National Guardsmen receive second COVID-19 test after Inauguration deployment [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

