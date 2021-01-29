Maj. Robert Booth, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander, offers his remarks during a memorial ceremony for Senior Airman Robert Holmes, Jr., at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 29. Holmes was assigned to the 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Weapons Section and passed away Jan. 13. Holmes was awarded Air Force Achievement Medal posthumously. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman
