Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman

Airmen from 412th Maintenance Squadron held a memorial ceremony for Senior Airman Robert Holmes, Jr., at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 29. Holmes was assigned to the 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Weapons Section, where he worked as a weapons load crew team member on a fleet of 25 F-16 Fighting Falcons. Holmes was awarded Air Force Achievement Medal posthumously. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

