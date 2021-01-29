Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman [Image 2 of 7]

    Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from 412th Maintenance Squadron held a memorial ceremony for Senior Airman Robert Holmes, Jr., at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 29. Holmes was assigned to the 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Weapons Section, where he worked as a weapons load crew team member on a fleet of 25 F-16 Fighting Falcons. Holmes was awarded Air Force Achievement Medal posthumously. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman [Image 7 of 7], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman

    412th Test Wing

