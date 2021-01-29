Edwards AFB bids farewell to fallen Airman

Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Airmen from 412th Maintenance Squadron held a memorial ceremony for Senior Airman...... read more read more Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Airmen from 412th Maintenance Squadron held a memorial ceremony for Senior Airman Robert Holmes, Jr., at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 29. Holmes was assigned to the 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Weapons Section, where he worked as a weapons load crew team member on a fleet of 25 F-16 Fighting Falcons. Holmes was awarded Air Force Achievement Medal posthumously. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from 412th Maintenance Squadron bid farewell to Senior Airman Robert Holmes, Jr., during a memorial ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 29.



Holmes was assigned to the 416th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Weapons Section, where he worked as a weapons load crew team member on a fleet of 25 F-16 Fighting Falcons. Holmes passed away Jan. 13, his exact cause of death is still under investigation. His memorial service was held in front of members of his unit as well as live-streamed to his family.



“There’s no question that Holmes touched the lives of everyone in here, that’s evidenced by you all being here, so just remember that he was an Airman that valued his friends and family,” said Maj. Robert Booth, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander.



Holmes graduated from Basic Military Training at Lackland AFB, Texas, in June 2017, and the Aircraft Armament Systems Course at Sheppard AFB, Texas, in November 2017. He then joined Team Edwards in December of that same year.



His past awards and decorations include earning the Weapons Warrior Award from the Aircraft Armament Systems Course, weapons Journeyman, Missile Badge, the Air Force Training Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal. Holmes was also awarded Air Force Achievement Medal posthumously.



“While we all remember him in our own ways, we will all remember him forever,” Booth said. “He sticks out as just a wonderful person. He was an Airman who was dedicated to his family, his friends and his country.”