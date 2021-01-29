Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Lord speaks during his retirement ceremony on Jan. 29 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Lord retires after 30 years of service to the U.S. Army, including his final stints with Army Medical Logistics Command and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6503772
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-BL065-1023
|Resolution:
|2220x1584
|Size:
|404.07 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony remarks [Image 4 of 4], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
