Presenting flowers

Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Lord presents flowers to his wife, Christiana, and daughter, Elena, following his retirement ceremony on Jan. 29 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Lord, a native of Maine, retired after 30 years of service to the U.S. Army.
