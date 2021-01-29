Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legion of Merit medal [Image 2 of 4]

    Legion of Merit medal

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Lynn Marm, left, pins the Legion of Merit medal on to Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Lord, whose 30-year career was recognized during a retirement ceremony on Jan. 29 at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    Certificate of retirement
    Legion of Merit medal
    Presenting flowers
    Ceremony remarks

    Army Medical Logistics Command recognizes 30-year career of retiring sergeant major

    retirement ceremony
    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    Corey Lord

