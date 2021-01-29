A volunteer plants a tree at the 25th Annual Arbor Day Celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. The Airmen planted 150 Florida Slash Pine trees to help enhance the natural habitat and provide a better environment for local species.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6503765
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-GI539-1050
|Resolution:
|3964x2832
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
