    MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day [Image 2 of 4]

    MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A volunteer plants a tree at the 25th Annual Arbor Day Celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. The Airmen planted 150 Florida Slash Pine trees to help enhance the natural habitat and provide a better environment for local species.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 10:27
    Photo ID: 6503765
    VIRIN: 210129-F-GI539-1050
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    MacDill AFB
    Arbor Day
    Tree City
    Arbor Day Foundation

