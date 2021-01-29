MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day

A volunteer plants a tree at the 25th Annual Arbor Day Celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. The Airmen planted 150 Florida Slash Pine trees to help enhance the natural habitat and provide a better environment for local species.

