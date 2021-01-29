Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day

    MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An Arbor Day Foundation flag sits on a pine tree at the 25th Annual Arbor Day Celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. MacDill AFB has been a Tree City USA community for 25 years, and follows multiple requirements in order to continuously maintain the status.

    This work, MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

