An Arbor Day Foundation flag sits on a pine tree at the 25th Annual Arbor Day Celebration at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021. MacDill AFB has been a Tree City USA community for 25 years, and follows multiple requirements in order to continuously maintain the status.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6503764
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-GI539-1044
|Resolution:
|3965x2832
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill celebrates 25th Annual Arbor Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
