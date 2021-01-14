Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It takes a village to perfect ACE [Image 9 of 9]

    It takes a village to perfect ACE

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tom Dodd, 27th Fighter Squadron weapons team chief, marshals an F-22 Raptor to park during the Agile Combat Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2021. ACE enhances asset capability between the C-130 Hercules and F-22 Raptor by utilizing the C-130’s ability to deliver cargo in simulated remote environments, allowing the weapons teams to quickly and safely unload gear, mount weapons and return the jet to the fight.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:39
    Photo ID: 6503639
    VIRIN: 210114-F-NF995-109
    Resolution: 4701x3761
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    This work, It takes a village to perfect ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F22
    ACE
    Missouri National Guard
    1FW
    192nd FW

