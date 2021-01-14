It takes a village to perfect ACE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tom Dodd, 27th Fighter Squadron weapons team chief, marshals an F-22 Raptor to park during the Agile Combat Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2021. ACE enhances asset capability between the C-130 Hercules and F-22 Raptor by utilizing the C-130’s ability to deliver cargo in simulated remote environments, allowing the weapons teams to quickly and safely unload gear, mount weapons and return the jet to the fight.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

