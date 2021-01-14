It takes a village to perfect ACE

Airmen with the Missouri Air National Guard finish unloading cargo during the Agile Combat Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen unloaded munitions trucks, tool kits, and additional gear necessary to the operation.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 07:39
|Photo ID:
|6503638
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-NF995-108
|Resolution:
|5979x3978
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
