    It takes a village to perfect ACE [Image 8 of 9]

    It takes a village to perfect ACE

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Airmen with the Missouri Air National Guard finish unloading cargo during the Agile Combat Exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen unloaded munitions trucks, tool kits, and additional gear necessary to the operation.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:39
    Photo ID: 6503638
    VIRIN: 210114-F-NF995-108
    Resolution: 5979x3978
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It takes a village to perfect ACE [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F22
    ACE
    Missouri National Guard
    1FW
    192nd FW

