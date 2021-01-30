Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life [Image 4 of 4]

    2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat medic specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, treat a simulated battlefield casualty during a Jan. 30, 2021, Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Participating in the assessment will strengthen and skills needed to help save a life on a battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea.)

    This work, 2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    Griffin Brigade
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

