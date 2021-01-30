Combat medic specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, treat a simulated battlefield casualty during a Jan. 30, 2021, Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Participating in the assessment will strengthen and skills needed to help save a life on a battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea.)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6503468
|VIRIN:
|210130-A-SO154-006
|Resolution:
|3608x5198
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
