2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life

Combat medic specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, treat a simulated battlefield casualty during a Jan. 30, 2021, Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessment at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Participating in the assessment will strengthen and skills needed to help save a life on a battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea.)

