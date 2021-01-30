2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life

Pfc. Lucas Buchanan, a medic assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, places a tourniquet to a simulated casualty suffering a notional leg amputation during Tactical Combat Casualty Care assessments Jan. 30, 2021. The assessment will help identify strengths and weaknesses of the battalion’s medics so future custom training can be implemented. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 Location: PABRADE, LT