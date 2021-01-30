Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life [Image 1 of 4]

    2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Lucas Buchanan, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, starts an IV on a simulated battlefield casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care Jan. 30, 2021, at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Approximately 19 combat medics participated in the training to identify their strengths and weaknesses while providing battlefield health care to volunteer casualties. Once weaknesses are identified, additional custom training will be created to strengthen weaker skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 03:16
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    Griffin Brigade
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

