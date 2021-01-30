2-8 Cav. Reg. medics train to react, save a life

Pfc. Lucas Buchanan, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, starts an IV on a simulated battlefield casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care Jan. 30, 2021, at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. Approximately 19 combat medics participated in the training to identify their strengths and weaknesses while providing battlefield health care to volunteer casualties. Once weaknesses are identified, additional custom training will be created to strengthen weaker skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021
Location: PABRADE, LT
Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US