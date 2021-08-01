Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccines arrive at USAG Italy [Image 1 of 5]

    COVID-19 Vaccines arrive at USAG Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Cristina Piosa 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The first active duty healthcare providers in the community received the vaccine January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The vaccine is scheduled to be distributed in phases.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6503457
    VIRIN: 210108-A-DW872-323
    Resolution: 5752x3237
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccines arrive at USAG Italy [Image 5 of 5], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 Vaccines arrive at USAG Italy
    USAG Italy received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine
    USAG Italy receives first COVID-19 Vaccines
    USAG Italy receives COVID-19 vaccine
    USAG Italy received COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    target_news_europe
    covid19
    covid19vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT