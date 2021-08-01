The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The first active duty healthcare providers in the community received the vaccine January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The vaccine is scheduled to be distributed in phases.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6503457 VIRIN: 210108-A-DW872-323 Resolution: 5752x3237 Size: 9.75 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Vaccines arrive at USAG Italy [Image 5 of 5], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.