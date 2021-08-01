The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives at U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The first active duty healthcare providers in the community received the vaccine January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The vaccine is scheduled to be distributed in phases.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6503457
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-DW872-323
|Resolution:
|5752x3237
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Vaccines arrive at USAG Italy [Image 5 of 5], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
