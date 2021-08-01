U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which arrived at U.S. Army Garrison Italy January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The vaccine is scheduled to be distributed in phases.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6503458
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-DW872-793
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|15.24 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT