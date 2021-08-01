Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Cristina Piosa 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which arrived at U.S. Army Garrison Italy January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The vaccine is scheduled to be distributed in phases.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    This work, USAG Italy received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Cristina Piosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

