    MCRD PI completes Cuba Street Repairs [Image 3 of 4]

    MCRD PI completes Cuba Street Repairs

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Julie L. Nethercot, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, and a representative from Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. cut a ribbon during a ceremony dedicated to the reopening of Cuba Street on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 28, 2021. Cuba Street was closed to traffic on Oct. 19, 2020 to address needed infrastructure repairs and improvements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    VIRIN: 210128-M-IG436-0042
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD PI completes Cuba Street Repairs [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

