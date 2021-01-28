Marines, sailors, and members of Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. pose for a photo on Cuba Street aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 28, 2021. Cuba Street was closed to traffic on Oct. 19, 2020 to address needed infrastructure repairs and improvements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 00:02 Photo ID: 6503400 VIRIN: 210128-M-IG436-0002 Resolution: 5450x3969 Size: 3.55 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCRD PI completes Cuba Street Repairs [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.