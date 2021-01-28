MCRD PI completes Cuba Street Repairs

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., – Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

took steps to strengthen the infrastructure and continue the longevity of the century-old post with

the reopening of Cuba Street on Jan. 28, 2021.



Cuba Street needed intensive repair after suffering hurricane damage. It was closed to

traffic on Oct. 19, 2020 to address needed infrastructure repairs and improvements.



“This road is an important path to get from main side to Page Field where the recruits do

the Crucible,” Cmdr. Andy Litteral, the MCRDPI Public Works Officer. “So, by raising it up and

widening it makes it more resilient against storms.”



During construction, the average elevation of Cuba Street was raised by 1.5 feet.

Ancillary road construction items include pavement markings, shoulder grading, bollard

placement and guardrail removal, repair and reinstall.



The reconstruction provides for greater resiliency during significant weather/tidal events

while improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and troop movements.



The street was completed and reopened just nine weeks after the construction began.

Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. completed the project in half the anticipated time frame.



“Our partnership with Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. has been extremely successful, they

had a schedule that was supposed to go for four months but they recognized how important it

was to us,” said Litteral. “They worked extremely hard and they were able to deliver it in two months. This project was a great example of how we can take some very simple steps to make Parris Island more resilient for the future and against significant weather events.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 Story ID: 388029 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US by LCpl Ryan Hageali