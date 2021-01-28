Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD PI completes Cuba Street Repairs

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali | Marines, sailors, and members of Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. pose for a photo on Cuba...... read more read more

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Story by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., – Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    took steps to strengthen the infrastructure and continue the longevity of the century-old post with
    the reopening of Cuba Street on Jan. 28, 2021.

    Cuba Street needed intensive repair after suffering hurricane damage. It was closed to
    traffic on Oct. 19, 2020 to address needed infrastructure repairs and improvements.

    “This road is an important path to get from main side to Page Field where the recruits do
    the Crucible,” Cmdr. Andy Litteral, the MCRDPI Public Works Officer. “So, by raising it up and
    widening it makes it more resilient against storms.”

    During construction, the average elevation of Cuba Street was raised by 1.5 feet.
    Ancillary road construction items include pavement markings, shoulder grading, bollard
    placement and guardrail removal, repair and reinstall.

    The reconstruction provides for greater resiliency during significant weather/tidal events
    while improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and troop movements.

    The street was completed and reopened just nine weeks after the construction began.
    Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. completed the project in half the anticipated time frame.

    “Our partnership with Rocky Hill Contracting Inc. has been extremely successful, they
    had a schedule that was supposed to go for four months but they recognized how important it
    was to us,” said Litteral. “They worked extremely hard and they were able to deliver it in two months. This project was a great example of how we can take some very simple steps to make Parris Island more resilient for the future and against significant weather events.”

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 00:02
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
