36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Levi Jackson attached to U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, clears debris during a beautification event at Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. Members of Andersen Air Force Base, HSC-25, and the Mangilao Mayor’s Office spent four hours clearing debris and painting at the park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

