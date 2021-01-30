Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam [Image 2 of 4]

    36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam

    GUAM

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Davicka Manglona, 36th Force Support Squadron customer support technician, paints a pillar during a beautification event at Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. This community outreach event was organized through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    HSC-25
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Team Andersen
    Sister Village Sister Squadron

