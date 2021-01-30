36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam

Airman 1st Class Davicka Manglona, 36th Force Support Squadron customer support technician, paints a pillar during a beautification event at Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. This community outreach event was organized through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

