36th FSS Airmen volunteer at Latte Heights Park on Guam

Members of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, and the Mangilao Mayor’s Office take a group photo prior to a beautification event at Latte Heights Park, Mangilao, Guam, Jan. 30, 2021. This community outreach event was organized through the Andersen AFB Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

