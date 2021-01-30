Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther Brigade Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participate in cold load training with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 30, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army's Immediate Response Force in December 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Brigade Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade
    JRTC3/82DRE

