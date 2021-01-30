Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participate in cold load training with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 30, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army's Immediate Response Force in December 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021
Date Posted: 01.31.2021
Panther Brigade Paratroopers Conduct Cold Load Training, by PFC Vincent Levelev