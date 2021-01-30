U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers thanks 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen for capitol support

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks with 141st Operations Group pilots and 141st Maintenance Group Airmen to thank them for providing airlift to the security personnel supporting the Washington D.C. Capitol building during her visit to Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan. 30, 2021. Multiple 141st ARW agencies supported the effort including security, airlift, and cyber security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)

