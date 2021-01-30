U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers thanks 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen for capitol support

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers speaks with 141st Security Forces Squadron Airmen to thank them for providing security to the Washington D.C. Capitol building during a visit to Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan. 30, 2021. Multiple 141st ARW agencies supported the effort including security, airlift and cyber security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)

