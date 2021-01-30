U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks with Col. Larry E. Gardner about the support 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen provided to the Washington D.C. Capitol building in a meeting at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan. 30, 2021. Multiple 141st ARW agencies supported the effort including security, airlift and cyber security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6503220 VIRIN: 210130-Z-EV844-377 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 15.62 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers thanks 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen for capitol support [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.