U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers speaks with Col. Larry E. Gardner about the support 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen provided to the Washington D.C. Capitol building in a meeting at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan. 30, 2021. Multiple 141st ARW agencies supported the effort including security, airlift and cyber security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Lee Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2021 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6503220
|VIRIN:
|210130-Z-EV844-377
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers thanks 141st Air Refueling Wing Airmen for capitol support [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
