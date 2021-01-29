Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Pinning Ceremony aboard John S. McCain [Image 10 of 11]

    CPO Pinning Ceremony aboard John S. McCain

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Command Master Chief Mackenson Moise, center, from North Miami Beach, Fla., congratulates newly-pinned chief petty officers during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    CPO
    Pinning
    Navy Chief
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    Big Bad John

