Newly-pinned chief petty officers standby during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 21:55
|Photo ID:
|6502758
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-WI365-2358
|Resolution:
|4524x2545
|Size:
|952.22 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony aboard John S. McCain [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
