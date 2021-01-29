Chief selectees march in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 21:56 Photo ID: 6502765 VIRIN: 210129-N-WI365-2120 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.06 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony aboard John S. McCain [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.