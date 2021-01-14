Maj. Daniel Heumann, commander of E Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, conducts a series of preflight checks prior to a humanitarian flight to Kosovo Jan. 14. The company makes the flight delivering supplies and transporting personnel at least two times per week. (U.S. Army video still by Sgt. Joseph D. McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6502271
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-MC340-083
|Resolution:
|3000x1688
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
