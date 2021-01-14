Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    7th Army Training Command

    Maj. Daniel Heumann, commander of E Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, conducts a series of preflight checks prior to a humanitarian flight to Kosovo Jan. 14. The company makes the flight delivering supplies and transporting personnel at least two times per week. (U.S. Army video still by Sgt. Joseph D. McDonald)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6502271
    VIRIN: 210114-A-MC340-083
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Small but mighty: U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command&rsquo;s lone fixed-wing unit carries a heavy load

    Germany
    U.S. Army
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wiesbaden
    Clay Kaserne
    fixed-wing aviation

