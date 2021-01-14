Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    7th Army Training Command

    Co-pilot (Maj.) Daniel Heumann, left, commander, Echo Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, and pilot (Chief Warrant Officer 2) Adam Wong, also of E Co., 1-214th Aviation Bn., fly a C-12U turboprop aircraft, on a humanitarian flight to Kosovo Jan. 14. Echo Company is the only Army fixed-wing aviation unit assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. (U.S. Army video still by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

    Small but mighty: U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command&rsquo;s lone fixed-wing unit carries a heavy load

    Germany
    U.S. Army
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wiesbaden
    Clay Kaserne
    fixed-wing aviation

