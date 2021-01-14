Co-pilot (Maj.) Daniel Heumann, left, commander, Echo Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, and pilot (Chief Warrant Officer 2) Adam Wong, also of E Co., 1-214th Aviation Bn., fly a C-12U turboprop aircraft, on a humanitarian flight to Kosovo Jan. 14. Echo Company is the only Army fixed-wing aviation unit assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. (U.S. Army video still by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6502269
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-MC340-961
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS
Small but mighty: U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command’s lone fixed-wing unit carries a heavy load
