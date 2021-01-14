Co-pilot (Maj.) Daniel Heumann, left, commander, Echo Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, and pilot (Chief Warrant Officer 2) Adam Wong, also of E Co., 1-214th Aviation Bn., fly a C-12U turboprop aircraft, on a humanitarian flight to Kosovo Jan. 14. Echo Company is the only Army fixed-wing aviation unit assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. (U.S. Army video still by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 11:01 Photo ID: 6502269 VIRIN: 210114-A-MC340-961 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 3.08 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.