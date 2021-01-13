C-12 in hangar 1

A C-12U twin turbo-prop airplane sits in the hangar Jan. 13 on Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany. This plane is part of the small fleet of aircraft flown by E Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, the only Army fixed-wing unit in U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021
Location: WIESBADEN, DE