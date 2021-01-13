Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-12 in hangar 1 [Image 3 of 5]

    C-12 in hangar 1

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    A C-12U twin turbo-prop airplane sits in the hangar Jan. 13 on Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany. This plane is part of the small fleet of aircraft flown by E Company, 1-214th Aviation Battalion, the only Army fixed-wing unit in U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6502270
    VIRIN: 210113-A-LD390-722
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-12 in hangar 1 [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Small but mighty: U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command&rsquo;s lone fixed-wing unit carries a heavy load

    TAGS

    Germany
    U.S. Army
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wiesbaden
    Clay Kaserne
    fixed-wing aviation

