Photo courtesy of Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Matt Perry. Perry, a Navy recruiter currently stationed at Navy Recruiting Station Winston-Salem, is the only full-time active duty servicemember currently racing in NASCAR.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 23:15
|Photo ID:
|6502009
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-MW275-0003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Duty Sailor Shows Navy Opportunities Through Racing [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT