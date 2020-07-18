Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Duty Sailor Shows Navy Opportunities Through Racing [Image 5 of 10]

    Active Duty Sailor Shows Navy Opportunities Through Racing

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Anderson 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Photo courtesy of Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Matt Perry. Perry, a Navy recruiter currently stationed at Navy Recruiting Station Winston-Salem, is the only full-time active duty servicemember currently racing in NASCAR.

