U.S. Army Spc. Jason DeJesus, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, scans an individual’s Quick Response code card at the newly opened Bergen County COVID-19 Vaccination mega-site at East Rutherford, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. New Jersey has six mega-sites statewide located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Morris counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 21:01
|Photo ID:
|6501943
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-AL508-1027
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers support Bergen vaccine site [Image 16 of 16], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT