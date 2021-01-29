U.S. Army Pfc. Nicole Mendez, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, listens to an individual who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the newly opened Bergen County COVID-19 Vaccination mega-site at East Rutherford, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. New Jersey has six mega-sites statewide located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Morris counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:00 Photo ID: 6501940 VIRIN: 210129-Z-AL508-1017 Resolution: 5025x3350 Size: 6.41 MB Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers support Bergen vaccine site [Image 16 of 16], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.