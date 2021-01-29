Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers support Bergen vaccine site [Image 14 of 16]

    New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers support Bergen vaccine site

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Vinscenzo S. Wright, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, asks a healthcare provider a question at the newly opened Bergen County COVID-19 Vaccination mega-site at East Rutherford, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers are assisting healthcare workers in temperature screening, inputting insurance information, guiding individuals through the various stations, and monitoring people after they received their vaccinations. New Jersey has six mega-sites statewide located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Morris counties. (New Jersey National Guard photo Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:01
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, US 
    This work, New Jersey Citizen-Soldiers support Bergen vaccine site [Image 16 of 16], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

