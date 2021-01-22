Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter [Image 12 of 12]

    Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of Airmen pulls a thermal fly at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021. The thermal fly is in the mid-section of the tent, and it is good for stabilizing the temperature inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:27
    This work, Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter

    Idaho
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Multi-Capable
    Raging Gunfighter

