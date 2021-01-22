A group of Airmen pulls a thermal fly at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021. The thermal fly is in the mid-section of the tent, and it is good for stabilizing the temperature inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:27 Photo ID: 6501692 VIRIN: 210122-F-RA633-1420 Resolution: 6679x4770 Size: 12.88 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.