U.S. Air Force Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th FW command chief, pose for a group photo with the trainees of the Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021. For the past month and a half, Airmen from different squadrons have been engaged in the Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo, a training exercise that teaches Airmen from the 366th FW skillsets from different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 18:27
|Photo ID:
|6501691
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-RA633-1530
|Resolution:
|7360x4219
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter
