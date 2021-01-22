Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter

U.S. Air Force Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th FW command chief, pose for a group photo with the trainees of the Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021. For the past month and a half, Airmen from different squadrons have been engaged in the Multi-Capable Airman Rodeo, a training exercise that teaches Airmen from the 366th FW skillsets from different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

