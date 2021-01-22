Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter [Image 10 of 12]

    Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group of U.S. Air Force Airmen hammer down a grounding rod as part of capstone at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021. The grounding rod grounds and disperse electricity and mitigates electrical safety hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:27
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    This work, Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter

    Idaho
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Multi-Capable
    Raging Gunfighter

