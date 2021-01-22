A group of U.S. Air Force Airmen hammer down a grounding rod as part of capstone at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021. The grounding rod grounds and disperse electricity and mitigates electrical safety hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:27 Photo ID: 6501689 VIRIN: 210122-F-RA633-1409 Resolution: 4912x6877 Size: 13.62 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Being Multi-Capable: 366th FW Airmen train for Raging Gunfighter [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.