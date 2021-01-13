U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sebastian Heihn, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-ropes from a rappel tower during an exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2020. Fast roping is a rapid top-down insertion method used to transport personnel into areas not readily accessible through other means. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6501614
|VIRIN:
|210113-M-OY155-1006
|Resolution:
|2392x3588
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Fast Rope Training [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT