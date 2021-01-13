BLT 1/1 Conducts Fast Rope Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sheldon Adam, a squad leader with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates fast roping techniques during an exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2020. Fast roping is a rapid top-down insertion method used to transport personnel into areas not readily accessible through other means. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

